Monsoon To Withdraw From Odisha In Next 2-3 Days: IMD

Bhubaneswar: The India Meteorological Department on Saturday informed that Southwest Monsoon has withdrawn from entire North India and light to moderate rain or thundershower is very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Odisha.

IMD’s Bhubaneswar Met Centre in its afternoon release said that conditions are becoming favourable for withdrawal of the monsoon from some parts of Odisha during the next 2 to 3days and following this, light to moderate rain or thundershower is very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts.

Thunderstorms with lightning very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Malkangiri, Koraput, Nawarangpur, Rayagada, Gajapati.

Weather Outlook For Next Few Days In Odisha:

Day 1(valid from 1330 hrs IST of 09.10.2021 up to 0830 hrs IST of 10.10.2021)

Yellow Warning (To be updated): Thunderstorm with lightning is very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Malkangiri, Koraput, Nawarangpur, Rayagada and Gajapati.

Day-2 (valid from 0830 hrs IST of 10.10.2021 up to 0830 hrs IST of 11.10.2021)

Light to moderate rain or thundershower is very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Coastal Odisha, Kandhamal, Rayagada, Nawarangpur, Malkangiri and Koraput.

Day-3 (valid from 0830 hrs IST of 11.10.2021 up to 0830 hrs IST of 12.10.2021)

Light to moderate rain or thundershower is very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of South Coastal Odisha, Rayagada, Malkangiri and Koraput