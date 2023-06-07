Monsoon To Hit Kerala Coast In Next Two Days: IMD

New Delhi: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has announced that the southwest monsoon will reach the Kerala coast in the next two days. Earlier, the IMD had predicted the arrival of the monsoon on June 4, but as of the current situation, the monsoon rains will reach the coast of Kerala in the next 48 hours.

Over the next five days, there may be sporadic or isolated activity over coastal and northern interior Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, and Andhra Pradesh, according to the IMD prediction.

Moreover, according to the most recent IMD forecast, the maximum temperature in Northwest India could increase by two to four degrees Celsius over the course of the next five days. Central India may experience a spike in temperature. There will still be a heatwave in some areas of Bihar, West Bengal, east Jharkhand, Andhra Pradesh, and Uttar Pradesh for the next five days.

The IMD further stated that the circumstances are suitable for the monsoon to advance further during the next 48 hours into some more areas of the southern Arabian Sea, the entire Lakshadweep, additional areas of the southwest, central, and northeast Bay of Bengal, and certain portions of northeastern states.

According to IMD, rainfall in the northwest of India is predicted to be normal to below-normal. Also, in the East, Northeast, Central India, and the Southern Peninsula, normal rainfall is forecast at 94–106% of the long-period average of 87 centimetres.