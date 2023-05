Monsoon To Be Normal This Year, Onset On June 4 In Kerala: IMD

New Delhi: The India Metrological Department (IMD) stated that the monsoon is expected to make onset in Kerala on June 4. The IMD also stated that it will most likely be a normal monsoon this year.

According to the IMD predictions, as of now northwest India will get below-normal rain this year.

“We are expecting the monsoon to arrive in Kerala around June 4. Before June 1, we are not expecting the monsoon to arrive. Monsoon is most likely to be normal this year,” IMD said.

“There is no cyclone probability in the Arabian Sea for next week. In northwest India, as of now, below normal rainfall will be there,” IMD officials said.

IMD said the reason for pre-monsoon rain in the northern part of India is due to the weather phenomena of Western Disturbance.

“Due to Western Disturbance, we have witnessed, rainfall and thunderstorm activity. So, because of that, we have been witnessing a bit of relief in Delhi and neighbouring cities,” IMD said.

The southwest monsoon over the Indian mainland is marked by monsoon onset over Kerala. It is an important indicator characterising the transition from a hot and dry season to a rainy season.

“If rainfall distribution is almost similar everywhere, then it will be an ideal situation. There won’t be any problem. If we get equal distribution everywhere, there won’t be much impact on agriculture. In northwest India, as of now, below-normal rainfall will be there,” IMD said.

Southwest monsoon normally sets in over Kerala on June 1 with a standard deviation of about 7 days.

“Last year, the monsoon over Kerala occurred on May 29, two days after IMD’s prediction on May 27. The operational forecasts of the date of monsoon onset over Kerala during the past 18 years (2005-2022) were proved to be correct except in 2015,” the IMD said.