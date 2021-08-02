Monsoon To Be ‘Normal’ In August & September, Says IMD

New Delhi: Rainfall during August and September is likely to be normal, according to India Meteorological Department (IMD).

IMD Director General Mrutunjay Mohapatra said rainfall is likely to be normal to below normal over parts of north and central India.

IMD flagged that La Niña conditions are gradually likely to set in September and October and could continue till next spring ( 2022). The transition to La Niña conditions has started, which is favourable for monsoon.

“We cannot say immediately if it will be a prolonged monsoon but La Niña conditions support good rains. La Niña years are also linked to higher chances of cyclogenesis over Bay of Bengal in the post monsoon season,” said M Mohapatra, director general, IMD.