Monsoon styling tips: A quick guide to look Fab this season

Breezy evenings… Blooming-green scenic views… Heavy downpours… Monsoon surely calls for some key essentials. Let’s take a sneak-peak at these must-haves!

To cherish the monsoon season. These breezy kurtas are definitely a cool embrace on sticky days. Adorned with a charming Chinese collar placket and quarter sleeves, this Cotton Lambadi Slim Fit Knee Length Kurta beautifully captures the essence of contemporary fashion. After all – a little pink always makes that rainy day brighter!

Floral, bright, and everything nice – this Cotton Printed Long Dress is all you need for your upcoming coffee dates. Pair it with dainty earrings and a sling bag to finish the look.

Monsoon is sure to make the skin feel greasy; enriched with three fruit extracts this alcohol-free Vitamin C Citrus Fruits face toner is a must-have. Let’s say hello to a refreshed and glowy face!

While lip balms are always a must-have; this one right here is perfect for this season. Enriched with beeswax & shea butter, this pocket-friendly Fabessentials Coconut Cardamon Lip Butter is sure to make your lips happy and hydrated.

Prints have something that adds to rainy days –agree? Bright, beautiful, and breezy this chic Cotton Flared Dress is sure to make you feel pretty. Team it with a pair of white slip-ons for a monsoon breakfast or brunch date!

Chai and rain are a match made in heaven – agreed? Complete your monsoon chai stories with this Instagram-worthy pink ceramic mug.