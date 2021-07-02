Monsoon Session Of Parliament To Be Held From July 19

New Delhi: The Monsoon Session of the Parliament will begin on 19 July this year and will conclude on 13 August. The season is likely to have around 20 sittings.

Ahead of the Monsoon session, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has asked all members of his Council of Ministers to bring forth the opposition parties’ attempts to thwart India’s battle against the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

He had asked the ministers to come prepared for the session and ensure that they are able to rebut any false claims made by the Opposition regarding handling the pandemic.

The Lok Sabha Speaker had said that secretariat employees had been vaccinated and 445 members had got themselves inoculated separately.