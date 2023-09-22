Monsoon session of Odisha Assembly begins

Bhubaneswar: The monsoon session of the Odisha Assembly began at 11 am on Friday, said reliable reports. The first woman speaker of the Odisha Assembly has already been appointed and welcomed by the senior leaders of the house.

The working of the House shall start with a condolence meeting as proposed by the Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik.

In the second half of the Monsoon session of the Odisha Assembly, the interim budget will be presented by the Finance Minister.

A guard of honour shall be given to Pramila Mallik for becoming the first ever woman speaker of the Odisha Assembly, said reliable sources in this regard.