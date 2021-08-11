Monsoon Session: Floor Leaders Of Opposition Parties To Meet Today

New Delhi: A meeting of Floor Leaders of Opposition parties in Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha is scheduled to be held today.

The meeting will be held in the Chamber of Leader of Opposition, Rajya Sabha at 10 AM.

Due to the continuous ruckus created by the Opposition over issues including farmers` protest, Pegasus spyware, COVID-19, and inflation, the business of both the Houses of the Parliament has remained majorly disrupted since the beginning of the session.

Monsoon Session began on a stormy note on July 19 amidst uproar from Opposition parties who did not allow Prime Minister Narendra Modi to introduce newly-inducted Union ministers to the Parliament.