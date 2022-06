Monsoon onset likely in Odisha in next 4-5 days

Bhubaneswar: Clearing the air on southwest monsoon, the India Meteorological Department’s (IMD) Regional Centre in Bhubaneswar on Saturday informed that monsoon is likely to hit Odisha during the next 4 to 5 days.

In a tweet, IMD’s Regional Centre said, “The conditions are becoming favourable for the monsoon onset in Odisha in the next 4 to 5 days.”

It is believed that Odisha will experience monsoon rains during the upcoming Raja festival.