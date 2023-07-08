Monsoon Onset: Do’s & Don’ts for Power Consumers to Stay Safe

Bhubaneswar: With the onset of monsoon, TP Central Odisha Distribution Limited (TPCODL), a joint venture between Tata Power and Odisha Government for power distribution, has announced various proactive safety measures taken as a part of the monsoon preparedness drive.

The company aims to ensure seamless power supply for its customers during the upcoming monsoon season while taking all safety measures for its customers and employees.

The discom has urged power consumers to adopt an aware and responsible attitude. Recognizing the electrical hazards in monsoons, the company shared some simple pre-emptive measures to ensure the electrical safety during the season.

TPCODL has further enhanced its customer care centres to enable direct outreach and speedy resolution of issues as well as quicker connectivity and reporting of any untoward incident using the following avenues:

Dedicated 24×7 Toll-Free Helpline Number: 1912

Website: www.tpcentralodisha.com

Mitra App

In line with its commitment to customer safety, TPCODL offers the following general advisory for the monsoon season:

Do’s and Don’ts