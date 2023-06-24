Monsoon Onset: 10 Tips To Keep Immunity During Rainy Season

With the onset of the monsoon, one should be more cautious as during this season health problems including coughs, colds, flu, diarrhoea, and mosquito-borne diseases like dengue, malaria, and chikungunya affects severely.

Even if there are some appealing aspects to the rainy season, it is best to be aware of any potential health hazards, especially for those who already have conditions like high blood pressure, sensitive stomachs, or even thyroid issues.

Just a few of the health issues this time of year include allergies, the flu, and colds. It’s essential to keep a balanced diet and level of fitness during the rainy season.

Here are 10 tips to help you maintain a strong immune system during the rainy season:

Eat a balanced diet: Include a variety of fruits, vegetables, whole grains, lean proteins, and healthy fats in your meals. This will provide you with essential nutrients and antioxidants necessary for a strong immune system. Stay hydrated: Drink plenty of water throughout the day to keep your body hydrated. Proper hydration helps in flushing out toxins and supports the immune system. Increase vitamin C intake: Foods rich in vitamin C, such as citrus fruits, berries, kiwi, and bell peppers, can boost your immune system. Consider incorporating them into your diet. Get enough sleep: Aim for 7-8 hours of quality sleep each night. Sufficient rest helps your body recover and strengthens your immune system. Exercise regularly: Engage in moderate-intensity exercises like brisk walking, jogging, or cycling. Regular physical activity enhances immunity and reduces the risk of infections. Practice good hygiene: Wash your hands frequently with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. Proper hygiene helps prevent the spread of germs and infections. Avoid crowded places: During the rainy season, crowded areas can increase the risk of exposure to pathogens. Try to minimize your time spent in crowded places or wear a mask if necessary. Stay protected from mosquitoes: Mosquito-borne illnesses are more prevalent during the rainy season. Use mosquito repellents, wear long sleeves and pants, and sleep under mosquito nets to avoid mosquito bites. Manage stress levels: High-stress levels can weaken your immune system. Practice stress-reducing activities like yoga, meditation, deep breathing, or engaging in hobbies you enjoy. Stay updated with vaccinations: Check with your healthcare provider about necessary vaccinations, especially for diseases prevalent during the rainy season, such as influenza or dengue fever.

Remember, these tips are general guidelines for maintaining a healthy immune system. If you have any specific health concerns, it’s always best to consult with a healthcare professional for personalized advice.