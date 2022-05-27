Monsoon Likely To Be Delayed In Odisha

Bhubaneswar: The arrival of the monsoon is likely to get delayed by a few days. The southwest monsoon is now expected to make an onset over Kerala by June 1, confirmed India Meteorological Department (IMD).

As per reports, the monsoon usually takes around 10 days to reach Odisha after reaching Kerala. So, if the monsoon reaches Kerala by June 1, it will reach Odisha by June 10. And, if it is delayed further, it may take more time to reach the state.

IMD had earlier predicted that this year the southwest monsoon would hit the Kerala coast by May 27.