Monsoon hits Delhi & Mumbai on the same day for the first time in 62 years

New Delhi: This year’s monsoon season has brought a surprising twist to India’s weather patterns as both Delhi and Mumbai experienced the arrival of the monsoon on the same day, a phenomenon that hasn’t occurred in 62 years.

Dr. Naresh Kumar, a senior scientist from the India Meteorological Department, highlighted this significant development and mentioned that the monsoon has reached different parts of the country in a new pattern this year.

The last time both cities were hit by monsoon at the same time was on June 21, 1961.

This is the earliest arrival of the southwest monsoon in Delhi since 2020 and 2015, when it arrived on the same date – June 25. The last time it arrived earlier than this was in 2013 when it reached Delhi on June 16.