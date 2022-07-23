Monsoon Essentials That You Must Not Forget During Your Outing This Season! 

New Delhi: Monsoon is probably one of the most loved seasons. There are a number of travellers, who eagerly wait for the monsoon season to make the most of it. So, if you’re planning to explore a rainforest, a beachside town or a hilly city during the rainy season, you must make sure that you are well prepared and are carrying all the necessary things for safety and survival.

Waterproof Bag

While travelling in the rainy season, one must make sure to carry a waterproof bag. The reason is pretty obvious; it will keep your belongings dry and safe. You may add a secondary layer of a synthetic and lightweight rain cover or liner for protection.

Waterproof Boots & Socks

As per studies, feet play an important role in maintaining our body temperature. Therefore, it is necessary to keep your feet warm and dry during vacations, especially during the monsoon season. A pair of waterproof boots and socks will save you from wet and cold feet during your monsoon trip.

Boot Freshener/Silica Gel Packs

You must carry a few packets of boot fresheners which can easily be found at your nearest supermarket. These fresheners or gel packs absorb access moisture and help in keeping your boots as well as clothes dry and fresh when on the move.

Lightweight Synthetic Couture

It is very important to choose your apparel wisely while going on a vacation during the rainy season. During this time of the year, air contains a substantial amount of humidity which makes wearing materials like leather and cotton, vulnerable. We would advise you to carry lightweight, synthetic clothes during your monsoon getaway.

An Umbrella

An umbrella should be on the top of your packing list while going on a vacation during monsoons. It is undebatable how an umbrella may prove to be a life saviour during heavy rain and extreme sun.

Ultralight Raincoat

Always carry an ultralight raincoat on your vacations during the rainy season. Though an umbrella also serves the same purpose, it is relatively easier to handle a raincoat in extremely windy conditions.

Flashlights

You must never forget to pack a flashlight during your monsoon trips. It is often observed that even the most developed cities of the nation, experience power cuts due to heavy rain or wind. So, whether you’re visiting an urban city or exploring the mountains, a portable flashlight with spare batteries will help you stay alert during nights and power outages.

Waterproof Plastic Ziplock

Always carry a couple of waterproof plastic bags whenever you are on a trip (not only during the Monsoon season). These plastic bags will help in keeping your valuables like cell phones, chargers, power banks, credit cards and cash safe from moisture and other damages while travelling.

Insect Repellent

While planning a monsoon getaway, always keep in mind that flora and fauna bloom best during this time of the year. And therefore, there are good chances that you will encounter a bug or few during rainy days. You must always carry a suitable and strong insect repellent for protecting yourself from the bugs.

Basic First Aid Kit

Monsoons call for heavy rain, wind, and puddles on the street. It surely gets beautiful but not so safe, perhaps. A basic first aid kit must always be a part of luggage containing an antibacterial cream, antifungal powder, and other basic medicines.