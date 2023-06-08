Monsoon arrives in Kerala

Kerala: Rain clouds finally made their way to the Kerala coast on Wednesday, heralding the onset of the southwest monsoon in the country. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) is expected to make an official announcement soon.

Meteorological indicators, such as the persistence of westerly winds over the south Arabian Sea, an increase in the depth of westerly winds in the middle troposphere, and enhanced cloudiness in the southeast Arabian Sea, Lakshadweep, and Kerala coasts, have created favourable conditions for monsoon onset.

“Under such a scenario, the conditions are becoming favourable for monsoon onset over Kerala during the next 48 hours,” the IMD said on Wednesday.

For all intents and purposes, monsoon has arrived. After the progression of Biparjoy, westerly winds have picked up strength to move the clouds and spread it across,” said Rajeevan Erikkulam, meteorologist of Kerala State Disaster Management Authority (KSDMA).