Monkeypox: Odisha Govt Issues Guidelines On Surveillance Of Foreign Returnees

Bhubaneswar: In the wake of rising cases of Monkeypox in various countries, the Odisha government issued guidelines on Wednesday.

The Health Welfare Department on Wednesday issued guidelines stressing keen surveillance of foreign returnees in the state.

The decision has been taken as a measure of the government to check the infiltration of the virus into the state.

Taking to Twitter, the Health Welfare Department of the state government shared a post that read “Due to outbreak of monkeypox virus in at least 30 countries, Odisha government has decided to intensify surveillance on foreign returnees, especially those arriving here from the affected countries.”

The health department also said that the surveillance of foreign returnees will act as the key measure to contain the outbreak of the disease and will also reduce the risk of human-to-human transmission.