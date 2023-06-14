Money Laundering Case: TN Minister V Senthil Balaji Sent To Judicial Custody Till June 28

Tamil Nadu Minister Senthil Balaji was on Wednesday sent to judicial custody till June 28 by a Principal Sessions Court in connection with a money laundering case.

Minister Senthil Balaji was arrested by Enforcement Directorate in the wee hours of Wednesday after an 18-hour search at his residence and office.

After the arrest, when ED quizzed the Minister, he reportedly complained of chest discomfort and was taken to Multi Super Speciality Government Hospital in Omandurar.

Balaji broke down while being taken into custody by the ED officials for questioning in connection to an alleged money laundering case. High drama was witnessed outside the hospital as the DMK leader was brought there. He could be seen crying in pain while lying in a car as his supporters gathered there to protest against the ED action.

Principal Sessions Judge Alli visited the hospital and ascertained the health condition of the Minister. She also remanded him in judicial custody till June 28.

On the other hand, the Minister’s family filed a habeas corpus petition in the Madras High Court seeking to produce him before the court.