Money Laundering Case: Satyendar Jain Sent To ED Custody Till June 9

New Delhi: Delhi minister Satyendar Jain was on Tuesday sent to Enforcement Directorate custody till June 9 in an alleged money laundering case.

The central agency had on Monday arrested Jain in connection with an alleged hawala transaction related to a Kolkata-based company.

Jain had reportedly floated or bought several shell companies in Delhi. He also allegedly laundered black money worth Rs 16.39 crore through 54 shell companies of three hawala operators of Kolkata. Jain allegedly owned a large number of shares in companies named Prayas, Indo, and Akinchan.