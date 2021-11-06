Money Laundering Case: Ex-Maha Home Minister Anil Deshmukh Sent To 14-day Judicial Custody

Mumbai: A special PMLA court here on Saturday sent former Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh to 14-day judicial custody in money laundering case.

He was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) late Monday night (November 1) after over 12 hours of questioning in the case linked to an alleged extortion racket in the state police establishment.

The ED had initiated a probe against Deshmukh and his associates after the CBI filed its FIR against the NCP leader on April 21 on charges of corruption and misuse of official position.