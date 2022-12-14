Money Laundering Case: ED Takes Mukhtar Ansari Into Custody

Prayagraj: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday took custody remand of Mukhtar Ansari in connection with a money laundering case.

The 59-year-old taken into custody by the ED under the criminal sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

Earlier, the ED officials had arrested Mukhtar’s MLA son Abbas Ansari and brother-in-law Atif Raza in connection with the case.

Mukhtar Ansari’s wife Afshan Ansari is also wanted by ED in the money laundering case and the central agency has issued a lookout notice against her.

Mukhtar Ansari is under the ED scanner in connection with at least 49 criminal cases booked against him including those on charges of land grabbing, murder and extortion.

Mukhtar Ansari made headlines in 2021 when he used all his connections to make sure he stayed out of Uttar Pradesh. He spent several months in Punjab jails in an alleged extortion case for which he was not charge-sheeted by the police.