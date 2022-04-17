Money Laundering Case: ED Files Chargesheet Against Dawood Ibrahim’s Brother Iqbal

New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has filed a chargesheet against fugitive underworld gangster Dawood Ibrahim’s brother Iqbal Kaskar in connection with the money laundering case registered by the Thane police anti-extortion cell in 2017.

Kaskar’s aides, Mumtaz Shaikh and Israr Sayed, have also been named in the chargesheet.

In February, the ED had taken custody of Kaskar and he was questioned regarding Dawood Ibrahim’s gangs in Mumbai and other places in the country. Kaskar, was also interrogated in ED’s case against Dawood Ibrahim and his aides in Mumba.

The central probe agency had last week provisionally attached an immovable asset under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002 in an extortion case. The flat located in Thane is registered under the name of Mumtaz Ezaz Shaikh and is worth around Rs 55 lakhs.

In 2017, the Thane police anti-extortion cell registered a case against Iqbal Kaskar, Mumtaz Sheikh and Israr Ali Jamil Saiyad for extortion under various sections of the IPC.