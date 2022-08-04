Money Laundering Case: Court Extends Sanjay Raut’s Custody Till Aug 8

New Delhi: A Mumbai court on Thursday extended senior Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut’s custody till 8th August in a money-laundering case related to the Patra Chawl land redevelopment case.

The central agency had arrested Raut on Sunday.

Later, the senior leader was produced before the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) court judge MG Deshpande. The court had sent the Sena leader to the agency’s custody till August 4.

Earlier, the ED claimed that Sanjay Raut and his family were the direct beneficiaries of Rs 1.06 crore of the Rs 112 crore received by Pravin Raut from real estate company Housing Development and Infrastructure Limited.