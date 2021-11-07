Money Laundering Case: Bombay HC Remands Anil Deshmukh In ED Custody Till Nov 12

Mumbai: Maharashtra’s former home minister Anil Deshmukh has been remanded to Enforcement Directorate custody till November 12 by the Bombay high court.

The court set aside a special court’s order which on Saturday remanded Deshmukh to judicial custody for 14 days.

A vacation bench of Justice Madhav Jamdar was hearing an application filed by the ED, challenging the special court’s order of November 6 remanding Deshmukh to 14-day judicial custody, on the ground that it was bad in law and against the principles of natural justice.

Deshmukh’s counsel Vikram Chaudhri and advocate Aniket Nikam told the court that while they were opposing the plea on merits and maintainability, the NCP leader has consented and volunteered to be interrogated by the ED.

The court then remanded Deshmukh to ED custody till November 12.

Deshmukh was arrested by the ED on November 1 after 12 hours of questioning in connection with a multi-crore money laundering case.

He was produced before a special holiday court on November 2 which remanded him to ED’s custody till November 6.

The ED had initiated a probe against Deshmukh and his associates after the CBI filed its FIR against the NCP leader on April 21 on charges of corruption and misuse of official position.