Money-doubling Scam: Hundreds Lose Over Rs 5 Crore in Nayagarh

Nayagarh: Hundreds of depositors in Nayagarh, including well-known political leaders, lawyers, and police officials, have been duped over Rs 5 crore by a fake loan app, APM Terminals, with the false promise of double returns.

The matter arose after the depositors filed a complaint with Nayagarh police. Police registered a case, launched a probe into this connection, and detained two persons identified as Arun Dash and Amulya Dash, both from Gayatri Colony in Nayagarh.

“They asked us to deposit Rs 5,000 and promised Rs 1,000 return every day. They also promised to give Rs 5,000 on special days and festivals. I paid Rs 5,000 only to know that the app was deleted later,” alleged a complainant, Chiranjibi Pradhan.

Nayagarh SDPO Snehasis Sahu said that preliminary reports suggest that it is a fraudulent app and that scamsters used it to lure people into depositing money on the false promise of double returns.

She added that this fraud is not limited to Nayagarh and is being carried out in other parts of the state.