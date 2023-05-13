Monalisa Sizzles In A Dark Pink Outfit

Actor Monalisa, who is currently being seen in the television series ‘Beqaboo’, took to Instagram to share pictures in a lovely pink dress.

Sharing the pictures on Instagram, she wrote, “Have You Told You Lately That You Love You?”

Monalisa is quite active in the television industry and is currently seen in the Hindi-language supernatural thriller television series ‘Beqaboo’.

She is quite active on social media and keeps sharing pictures to give a fans a peek into her daily life. Additionally, she also shared BTS pictures from her shoots as well.

Recently, she shared pictures in a dark pink dress with puffed up net sleeves.

She completed her look with heavy makeup, comprising a pink lipstick, contoured cheeks and wore her tresses in curls.

A few days back she shared pictures presumably from her wedding day looking gorgeous in them.

(Image Source: Instagram/Monalisa)