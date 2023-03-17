Monalisa Poses In A Retro Look! See Pics & Video

Monalisa is often seen giving her fans a peek into her trendy wardrobe. Recently, she shared pictures of her with a retro look and netizens could not take their eyes off her.

Monalisa is known for her sartorial sense of fashion and she slays any outfit that she wears. Her recent Instagram post shows her in a retro look.

Monalisa wore a no-sleeve pink kurta set paired with a blue dupatta and blue headgear with a broach at its centre. The actor completed her retro look by wearing long sleek earrings and a bracelet.

Sharing pictures on Instagram, she wrote, “Imitation Is The Sincerest Form Of flattery.”

The pictures were from a shoot for her new show ‘Beqaboo’. Netizens were delighted to see this version of her and dropped their comments. One of them wrote, “Reminds me of Madhuri maam from movie Dil.”

In another post, Monalisa was seen grooving to the soft romantic track from “Om Shanti Om” movie “Mai Agar Kahoon”.

Watch the video here: