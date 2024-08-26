Monalisa from ‘Shamshaan Champa’ Reflects on Significance of Janmashtami

As Janmashtami, the joyful celebration of Lord Krishna’s birth, approaches, people across the country prepare to honour this sacred festival.

For millions, Janmashtami is more than just a day of celebration; it’s a time to reflect on Krishna’s timeless teachings of love, righteousness, and duty. Among those who hold this festival close to their hearts is popular actress Monalisa, known for her compelling roles on screen, including her current portrayal in Shemaroo Umang’s supernatural show, ‘Shamshaan Champa.’

Monalisa, who has become a household name through her powerful performances, shared her thoughts on the significance of Janmashtami in her life. “Lord Krishna and his teachings from the Geeta have been my guiding light in my life and that is why Janmashtami holds a special place in my heart. Every year I decorate the palana (cradle) and make new clothes for Laddu Gopal ji in it and after doing the abhishek I place him in the palana with love. If I get time, I also like visiting the temple and enjoying the bhajans and the dance that the devotees do during the Aarti.

Monalisa’s connection to Krishna Ji’s teaching is evident in her approach to her craft. “While I have spent around two decades in the industry, I must say that one of the teachings that consciously or subconsciously stuck with me is where Krishna ji said, ‘You have the right to perform your prescribed duties, but you are not entitled to the fruits of your actions.’ This is something I truly believe in. So be it my 125 movies my performance in the reality show or playing the role of Daayan in the fiction shows, all I concentrate on is giving my best to each role without expecting anything in return. And the sweetest reward I receive is the love from the audience.”

Monalisa is currently seen in the supernatural show ‘Shamshaan Champa’ which airs on Shemaroo Umang and falls under the ‘ROMANTASY’ genre, blending elements of fantasy and romance. The show features Monalisa’s comeback as a daayan, weaving a story filled with mystery, supernatural elements, and intense drama. Her portrayal adds depth to the narrative, making it a must-watch for fans of the genre.