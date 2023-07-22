Monaco Diamond League 2023: India’s Praveen Chithravel finishes 6th in triple jump

India’s Praveen Chithravel finished sixth in the men’s triple jump event at the Monaco Diamond League 2023 athletics meet in the French principality.

On his Diamond League debut, the 22-year-old registered his best jump on his fifth and final effort. Praveen Chithravel’s other jumps measured 15.69m, 16.44m, 16.54m and 16.32m.

It was the first time in four outdoor meets this year that Praveen Chithravel failed to cross the 17m mark. The Indian triple jumper was returning to competition after an injury that had sidelined him for nearly a month.

Praveen Chithravel holds the triple jump national record at 17.37m attained in Cuba in May which met the qualifying standard for the World Athletics Championships to be held in August in Budapest, Hungary.

The result in Monaco also earned Praveen Chithravel three qualification ranking points for the Diamond League Final 2023. He is now 12th in the standings, ahead of compatriot Abdulla Aboobacker, who competed at the Florence Diamond League.