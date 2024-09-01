Mona Agarwal is a name that has swiftly become synonymous with excellence in para shooting. She has asserted her dominance on the global sports scene by winning a Bronze medal in the R2 Women 10m Air Rifle SH1 event at the Paralympics 2024.

Mona’s journey from overcoming early life challenges to achieving remarkable success in her sport reflects her grit and determination.

Early Life and Education

Born on November 8, 1987, in Sikar, Rajasthan, Mona faced a significant challenge early in life when she contracted polio at just nine months old, affecting both her lower limbs. Despite this, she pursued her education with determination, completing a degree in arts and currently pursuing a master’s in psychology through a distance learning program.

A Journey of Grit and Determination

At the age of 23, Mona made a bold decision to leave home and build an independent life. She excelled in HR and marketing roles, overcoming numerous physical challenges along the way. In 2016, she shifted her focus to para-athletics, where she made her State debut in throw events, winning gold in all three categories. She also competed in State-level para powerlifting, earning multiple medals.

Pioneering Sitting Volleyball in India

In addition to her athletic achievements, Mona has also been a pioneer in sitting volleyball for women in India. As captain, she led the Rajasthan State team to gold in the first National Sitting Volleyball Championship for women in 2019. Although she was selected for an international tournament, she couldn’t participate due to her pregnancy.

Transition to Rifle Shooting

In December 2021, Mona decided to pursue an individual sport and chose rifle shooting. Her natural talent was evident from the start, winning a national silver medal in 2022. By mid-2023, she had already claimed a bronze medal in the mixed team event at her first international World Cup and finished 6th at the 4th Asian Para Games. Mona’s perseverance paid off in her fourth international event, where she secured a gold medal and a Paralympic quota and set a new Asian record. This remarkable achievement has solidified her position as a top contender in para shooting on the global stage.

Training and Support

The Indian government has been instrumental in supporting Mona Agarwal’s journey to success in para shooting. Mona has received essential financial assistance for her training and competition needs through initiatives like the Khelo India scheme and the National Centre of Excellence (NCoE) program. These programs have provided her with access to world-class facilities, including boarding and lodging at the Dr. Karni Singh Shooting Range in New Delhi, along with the necessary sports equipment and accessories. This comprehensive support system has been crucial in helping Mona hone her skills and achieve her dream of representing India at the Paralympics.

Conclusion

Mona Agarwal’s journey is an inspiring story of resilience, determination, and success. As she prepares to represent India at the Paris 2024 Paralympics, her achievements serve as a beacon of hope and inspiration for aspiring athletes everywhere.