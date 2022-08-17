Mommy-To-Be Bipasha Basu Flaunts Baby Bump In An Adorable Video; Watch

Mumbai: Actor Karan Singh Grover and Bollywood diva Bipasha Basu are all set to embrace parenthood. The duo has shared a sweet post on social media announcing the news.

Now, Phir Hera Pheri actress took to her Instagram handle and shared an adorable video. Bipasha joined the ‘Move Your Bump’ trend and flaunted her baby bump in it. The actress is seen donning a black jumpsuit and captioned it: “Look! #lovemybabybump #pregnantandconfident #lovemybody #loveyourself”

Bipasha and Karan met on the sets of the 2015 horror film, Alone, and tied the knot after one year of dating in April 2016.