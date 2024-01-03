Moments when Tanishaa Mukerji proved she is truly  ‘OG Fashionista’ of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa

Tanishaa Mukerji who is currently winning hearts on Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa for her imposing and mind-boggling performances is on a roll and how. Right from day 1 of the show, Tanishaa has ensured from her end that it’s not just her dance that does the talking but also her sense of style and fashion choices. Based on the theme and vibe of her performance, she’s always chosen the perfect attire to create impact and well, no brownie points for guessing that she’s managed to become the talk of the town for this reason. Everything right from her personality on-stage to her dance acts have been amazeballs in the literal sense of the term.

While a lot of conversations and praises have already happened around Tanishaa’s ‘smooth like butter’ dance moves and effortless suave acts, the fashion police on social media certainly feels that it’s high time Tanishaa also got a big shoutout simply for her outfit choices and for wonderfully sporting them with elegance and precision. So, let’s give you all a visual delight by taking you through some of her most wonderful looks of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa this season.

1) Too Hot To Handle:

To take you back to her first-ever performance on ‘Laila O Laila’, the actress was seen rocking the golden shimmery vibe like a pro in a Harshal Naik outfit. She had her entire outfit, right from her skirt to her headgear color-coordinated in golden and well, she looked sublime and a class apart indeed. Even her gorgeous eye-makeup was something to die for.

2) Magician in red:

Soon after that, Tanishaa was seen dazzling in her heavenly red avatar. She looked ultra-stylish in a red embroidered lehenga with matching bangles and the ‘mangtika’ on her forehead enhanced the look even more. The sleeveless, deep-neck blouse certainly added to the oomph factor.

3) ‘Hungama’ in ‘Haye Rama’:

During her classic and sensuous dance act on the all-time chartbuster ‘Haye Rama’, Tanishaa looked a visual delight as she draped the saree in a completely different and sexy way that was unimaginable. We also loved her deep-neck blouse that had a layer of golden shimmer designs attached to it. Her golden headgear was on point and most importantly, her ‘unreal’ confidence ensured that she pulled off the style statement like a pro.

4) ‘The Kalbeliya Queen’:

One look of Tanishaa that literally for the entire audience as well as netizens on their feet has to be her elegant and desi Rajasthani Kalbeliya outfit that she wore during one of her performances. Her outfit was meticulously crafted with vibrant colors that had intricate mirror work and fine embroidery. To add to that, the flowing skirt and her matching accessories added an enchanting touch that helped her immerse herself entirely in the spirit of her dance. ‘Choli Ke Peeche’ never looked more real on-stage.

5) Droolworthy in Silver:

In one of her famous looks from the show, Tanishaa was also seen rocking the silver threads in a Rozinaa special handcrafted saree and well, she looked ‘bomb’ indeed in that outfit.

6) Ultimate Cutie In Pink:

When Tanishaa performed on the super adorable and heartwarming track ‘Jab koi mushkil padh jaye’, Tanishaa kept her look relatively simple pink printed crop top and white trousers and well, she did stab many hearts at the same time with that certainly.

7) The Red Extravaganza:

Once again, Tanishaa was rocking red like a quintessential damsel when she performed to the beautiful and heartwarming track ‘Ae Dil Hai Mushkil’. We absolutely loved her red midi see-through outfit and guess what? The hairdo with that additional red elegance and flair made her look super wow for real. She tried Latin dance for the first time and well, we loved every bit of it.

8) Desi Elegance At Its Best:

During her most emotional and heartwarming performance that was dedicated to the beautiful and timeless bonding between a daughter and a father, Tanishaa looked at her elegant best in her classy white and pink outfit. The draping was on point and the classic mangtika and earrings gave it the sublime touch that it needed. Absolutely on point.

9) ‘The White Beauty’:

Last but certainly not the least, in her latest performance last weekend, Tanishaa looked like a damsel straight from heaven in her stylish white skirt outfit. Everything right from the skirt to her shiny shoes managed to grab attention and well, once again, she proved that she’s got the confidence to rock and roll in anything and everything given to her.

All we can say is that all thanks to these incredible outfits and her swag quotient, Tanishaa has indeed set the standards really high and has successfully proven that she’s indeed the most well-dressed and most stylish contestant of the show this year. Here’s hoping she continues to dominate both with her moves as well as her clothes to woo her legion of fans and admirers like how she has been doing so far. Stay tuned for more updates.