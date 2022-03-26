Mom-To-Be Sonam Kapoor Shares Adorable Pic With Rani Mukherji As They Celebrate 20 Years Of Friendship

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor who is soon-to-be-mom has shared an adorable photo with Rani Mukerji as they are celebrating 20 years of friendship.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Sonam shared lovely photos with Rani and shared a heartfelt note for her. She wrote, “A friendship that’s lasted 20 years. Love you rani. Also belated happy birthday to my favourite actress.”

Have a look at Sonam Kapoor’s photos with Rani Mukerji:

In the picture, Rani could be seen posing with the soon-to-be mommy.

It is pertinent to mention that, on March 21 Sonam had announced her pregnancy through a social media post. Sonam and Anand Ahuja had tied the knot back in 2018 in a traditional wedding ceremony.