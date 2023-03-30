Molecular Tests To Detect Cancer Begins At AHPGIC

Bhubaneswar: Molecular cancer tests have started in Acharya Harihar Post Graduate Institute of Cancer (AHPGIC) and SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack as well as other tertiary care centers on PPP mode in partnership with Bhubaneswar-based In DNA Laboratory.

The samples will be collected from these institutions and reports will be sent to the concerned institutions after tests in the laboratory in Bhubaneswar.

The entire cost for the tests would be borne by the state government through the Nidan Scheme. The laboratory has been selected for the project through an open tender by the Odisha State Medical Corporation Limited (OSMCL).

Molecular tests of tumours are an advanced version of tests that can help to understand tumour biology and plan the treatment more precisely for targeted therapies. It is expensive and requires specialised laboratories and expertise.

This facility will benefit cancer patients immensely.

While the tests have started in AHPGIC, SCB MCH in Cuttack, MKCG Berhampur, VIMSAR Burla, PRMMCH Baripada, BBMCH Bolangir, SLNMCH Koraput, Capital Hospital Bhubaneswar and RGH Rourkela will follow soon, sources in the Odisha Health and Family Welfare department said.