Moldy Medicines Sold At Malkangiri DHH; Health Min Assures Action

Malkangiri: While the state reels under the effect of the coronavirus pandemic, reports of moldy medicines available at the District Headquarters Hospital (DHH) in Malkangiri surfaced.

The matter came to light after one Kalidasi Mandal of MV-7 village visited the hospital with her sister after complaining of severe chest pain and cough. The doctor prescribed her to take Doxycycline medicine after a checkup.

Later, the patient bought medicine from the hospital however, her condition deteriorated after consuming it. Thereafter, her sister Minarani checked and spotted molds/fungus had been developed on the medicine.

Following this, Minarani reached the hospital and met the doctor who advised her to replace the medicine pack. However, she found all the packs contained musty medicines.

She immediately met ADMO Siba Prasad Maharana who also checked the medicine packets and found that all of them had developed molds/fungus while the expiration date was still a year away.

Health Minister Naba Kishore Das, who had visited the district to review the arrangements prior to the scheduled visit of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has assured that action in this regard will be taken as per the law.