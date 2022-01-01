Mohit Raina ties the knot with Aditi in a private ceremony; surprises fans with wedding pics

The New Year 2022 has begun on a grand note for Mohit Raina’s fans after the actor posted his wedding pictures today on social media and sought blessing from his fans for this new journey. Yes, the Indian TV’s fave “Devon Ke Dev…Mahadev” has found his real life “Parvati” in a gorgeous lady named Aditi.

While Mohit looked classy and elegant in his white sherwani paired with a pastel green stole, Aditi wore a pastel green and pink coloured lehenga with golden border and intricate embroidery.

Sharing the pictures on Instagram, Mohit captioned a photo of himself with his wife Aditi from the wedding ceremony and said, “Love recognises no barriers, it jumps hurdles, leaps fences, penetrates walls to arrive at its destination, full of hope. With that hope and the blessings of our parents, we are no longer two but one. Need all your love and blessing in this new journey – Aditi and Mohit.”

After the news of Mohit’s wedding spread like wildfire, fans have been showering love on the newlyweds ever since. Congratulatory messages from fans and friends flooded the comments section of Mohit’s post.

The marriage was held as per pahadi rituals and the celebrations was a low-key affair with only near and dear ones of the both the bride and the groom present.