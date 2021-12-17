Mohit Jain Elected As New President Of Indian Newspaper Society

New Delhi: Mr. Mohit Jain of The Economic Times has been elected President of The Indian Newspaper Society for the year 2021-22. He succeeds Mr. L. Adimoolam of Health & The Antiseptic.

The 82nd Annual General Meeting of the Indian Newspaper Society – an apex body of Publishers of Newspapers, Magazines & Periodicals in the country, was held through Video Conference (“VC”)/ Other Audio-Visual Means (“OAVM”) today.

K. Raja Prasad Reddy (Sakshi) is the Deputy President, Mr. Rakesh Sharma (Aaj Samaj) is the Vice President and Mr. Tanmay Maheshwari (Amar Ujala) is the Honorary Treasurer of the Society for the year 2021-22.

Mary Paul is the Secretary-General of the Society. The other members of the Executive Committee of the INS are: –

1. Mr. S. Balasubramaniam Adityan (Daily Thanthi)

2. Mr. Girish Agarwal (Dainik Bhaskar, Bhopal)

3. Mr. Samahit Bal (Pragativadi)

4. Mr. Gaurav Chopra (Filmi Duniya)

5. Mr. Vijay Kumar Chopra (Punjabi Kesari, Jalandhar)

6. Mr. Karan Rajendra Darda (Lokmat, Aurangabad) 7. Mr. Vijay Jawaharlal Darda (Lokmat, Nagpur)

8. Mr. Jagjit Singh Dardi (Charhdikala Daily)

9. Mr. Viveck Goenka (The Indian Express, Mumbai) 10. Mr. Mahendra Mohan Gupta (Dainik Jagran)

11. Mr. Pradeep Gupta (Dataquest)

12. Mr. Sanjay Gupta (Dainik Jagran. Varanasi)

13. Mr. Shivendra Gupta (Business Standard)

14. Mr. Vivek Gupta (Sanmarg)

15. Ms. Sarvinder Kaur (Ajit)

16. Mr. M. V. Shreyams Kumar (Mathrubhumi Arogya Masika)

17. Dr. R. Lakshmipathy (Dinamalar)

18. Mr. Vitas A. Maratha (Dainik Hindusthan, Amravati)

19. Mr. Harsha Mathew (Vanitha)

20. Mr. Dines!) Mitts! (Hindustan Times. Patna)

21. Mr. Naresh Mohan (Sunday Statesman)

22. Mr. Anant Nath (Grihshobhika, Marathi)

23. Mr. Pratap G. Pawar (Sakai)

24. Mr. D. D. Purkayastha (Ananda Bazar Patrika)

25. Mr. Rahul Rajkhewa (The Sentinel)

26. Mr. R.M. R. Ramesh (Dinakaran)

27. Mr. Atideb Sarkar (The Telegraph)

28. Mr. Praveen Someshwar (The Hindustan Times) 29. Mr. Kiran D. Thakur (Tamil Bharat, Belgaum)

30. Mr. Biju Varghese (Mangalam Weekly)

31. Mr. I. Venkat (Annadata)

32. Mr. Hormusji N. Cama (Bombay Samachar Weekly)

33. Mr. Kundan R. Vyas (Vyapar, Mumbai)

34. Mr. K. N. Tilak Kumar (Deccan Herald & Prajavani)

35. Mr. Ravindra Kumar (The Statesman)

36. Mr. Kiran B. Vadodaria (Sambhaav Metro)

37. Mr. P. V. Chandran (Grehalaksmi)

38. Mr. Smash Sharma (Rashtradoot Saptahik)

39. Mr. Jayant Mammon Mathew (Malayala Manorama)

40. Mr. Shailesh Gupta (Mid-Day)

41. Mr. L. Adimoolam (Health & The Antiseptic)