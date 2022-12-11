MoHFW Felicitates Odisha For Achieving Target Of December’22 For Operationalising HWCs

New Delhi: Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, Government of India has felicitated Odisha for achieving the target of December 2022 for the operationalisation of Health and Wellness Centers (HWCs) in the State.

On behalf of H&FW Dept., Govt of Odisha, Dr Brundha D, IAS, Mission Director, National Health Mission, Odisha has received the coveted award from Hon’ble Union Minister, Health & Family Welfare, Govt of India on the eve of Universal Health Coverage Day celebration at Varanasi on 11th December 2022.

As of today, 6304 HWCs are operational in the State to provide comprehensive primary healthcare services. 4792 Sub Centers, 1260 Primary Health Centers (PHCs), 105 Urban Primary Health Centers, 44 Urban Health & Wellness Centres (UHWC) and 100 AYUSH dispensaries have been converted and strengthened as HWCs.

In these HWCs, 12 types of primary healthcare services along with an expanded range of diagnoses and drugs are provided. In addition, specialist and super-specialist consultations are also provided through telemedicine (e-Sanjeevani) services by linking with District Headquarter Hospitals, Medical Colleges &Hospitals and other Tertiary level healthcare institutions.

Yoga sessions and various types of wellness activities are conducted at HWCs as part of preventive health. Population-based screening of common NCDs like hypertension, Diabetes, oral, breast, and cervical cancer, and other communicable diseases like leprosy are conducted regularly by the HWC team including ASHAs.