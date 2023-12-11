Mohan Yadav Is Next CM of Madhya Pradesh; NS Tomar Named Speaker

Mohan Yadav of the BJP will be the new Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh. After prolonged speculation, BJP observers finally disclosed the identity of the MP’s next CM.

The former state Higher Education Minister, Mohan Yadav hailing from Ujjain South will soon be sworn in as the next CM of the state.

Madhya Pradesh will have two Deputy Chief Ministers: Jagdish Deora & Rajendra Shukla while Narendra Singh Tomar has been named the new Speaker.

After the announcement, Yadav expressed gratitude for both central and state leadership. “I may not be worthy of the responsibility bestowed upon me, but I will make an effort with your love, blessings, and support,” Yadav said.

On Sunday, the party announced Vishnu Deo Sai as the chief minister of Chhattisgarh, making him the first tribal CM after former CM Amit Jogi.

In the wake of the November 17 polls, where the BJP secured 163 out of 230 seats in the assembly, retaining power, the suspense over the chief ministerial candidate continues. The Congress secured 66 seats, trailing significantly.