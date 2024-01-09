Mohammed Shami shows support towards Indian tourism amid Maldives row

New Delhi: Indian cricketer Mohammed Shami has spoken on the ongoing Maldives issue and expressed his support for Indian tourism and encouraged fellow citizens to explore the beauty of the Indian beaches.

This comes amid the row over a remark made by a Maldives minister, leaders and other public figures after PM Narendra Modi visited the union territory of Lakshadweep. “We should promote our tourism. No matter which way the country moves forward, it is good for everyone. PM is trying to make our country move forward so we should also support it,” Shami told ANI.

Apart from the Indian speedster, many sportspersons came out to criticize the ‘racist’ remarks against India by public figures in the Maldives and encouraged fellow citizens to explore the beauty of the Indian beaches.