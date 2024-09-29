Islamabad: Mohammad Yousuf has stepped down as selector of the Pakistan national team after only six months in the role, citing personal reasons as the cause for his resignation.

Posting on his X account, Yousuf wrote: “I announce my resignation as a selector for the Pakistan cricket team due to personal reasons. Serving this incredible team has been a profound privilege, and I am proud to have contributed to the growth and success of Pakistan Cricket.”

Yousuf only took charge as selector for Pakistan in March of 2024, and oversaw a disastrous run of form for the national team as they struggled in the T20 World Cup with a group stage elimination, before losing a home Test series to Bangladesh 2-0.

Yousuf had survived the revamping of the selection committee following that poor World Cup performance, but will be parting ways with the national team ahead of the Champions Trophy to be hosted at home in 2025. His final assignment as selector was for the upcoming Test series against England at home, beginning in Multan in October.