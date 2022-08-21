Mogadishu: Somali forces end Hotel siege by al-Shabaab over after 30 hours, several killed

Mogadishu: Somali forces have ended a deadly siege by Al-Shabaab jihadists at a hotel in the capital Mogadishu that lasted about 30 hours.

At least 40 people died and over 70 were injured from the attack by al-Shabaab terrorists, the Sputnik news agency reported citing Somali Guardian. Al-Shabaab’s spokesperson Abdiasis Abu Musab said the group repelled more than 15 attacks launched by the government troops.

On Friday night, three explosions and gunfire between the Somali security forces and members of the al-Shabaab group occurred at Hayat Hotel, which is a popular place among lawmakers and government officials.

The shooting between security officers and the attackers has been ongoing for nearly 30 hours, according to local media.

Somalia collapsed as a unified nation in 1991 with the downfall of the Siad Barre’s dictatorship. The international community recognized the federal government as the only legitimate authority, which controls the capital of Mogadishu and several other areas.

Al-Shabaab, which is affiliated with al-Qaeda terrorist group, has been waging an armed struggle against the government of Somalia and is still controlling large areas in the southern and central parts of the country.