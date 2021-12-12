New Delhi: The personal Twitter account of Prime Minister Narendra Modi was restored after getting “very briefly compromised,” the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) said in a tweet on Sunday.

Before the account was restored, a tweet promoting cryptocurrency had already been shared from the handle and was later deleted.

“The Twitter handle of PM @narendramodi was very briefly compromised. The matter was escalated to Twitter and the account has been immediately secured. In the brief period that the account was compromised, any tweet shared must be ignored,” PMO India said in a tweet.

It is pertinent to mention that earlier, in September 2020, the Twitter account linked to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s personal website and mobile app was hacked by an unknown group with a series of tweets asking followers to donate to a relief fund through cryptocurrency.