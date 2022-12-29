Modi’s Mother Hiraben Recovering, Says Hospital

Ahmedabad: Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s mother Hiraben, who is undergoing treatment at a private hospital here, is “recovering”, said hospital sources.

Hiraben (99), also called Hiraba, was admitted to the UN Mehta Institute of Cardiology and Research Centre on Wednesday morning due to some health issues. PM Modi reached Ahmedabad from Delhi on Wednesday afternoon and visited the super-speciality hospital to meet his mother.

He remained at the hospital for more than an hour. He had also spoken to doctors at the hospital, a government-funded autonomous medical facility situated on the campus of the civil hospital.

On Thursday, the hospital in a statement said, “Smt Hiraba Modi’s health condition is recovering.” Earlier in the day, PM Modi’s elder brother Somabhai Modi said their mother’s condition was gradually improving and she had liquid food in the morning. “Her condition is gradually improving. She is much better today, she moved her arms and legs,” Somabhai Modi said.