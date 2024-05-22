Modi’s Guarantee is BJP’s ‘Election Jumla’: BJD’s Rohit Pujari

Sambalpur: As the elections approach, Biju Janata Dal (BJD) MLA candidate Rohit Pujari has criticised the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for its increasing negative politics and for shifting the focus from electoral issues to religion. In a press conference organised in Panthanivas, Pujari exposed the BJP’s false promises.

We are not talking unnecessary. What BJP is now calling as Modi’s guarantee, it will later call it electoral Jumla, said Pujari.

In the press conference, Rohit Pujari said that he had been visiting all areas of Sambalpur, and by this, he came to know people are feeling deceived by the previously elected BJP MP and MLA as there has been no work done in the last five years. Pujari outlined BJD’s vision for a new and prosperous Sambalpur, which includes constructing a super speciality hospital, building a barrage on the river, beautifying the Mahanadi river bank, and installing CCTV cameras in all city streets. He emphasized the goal of building a clean Sambalpur.

He also highlighted the successful completion of the Samalswari project, which led to the construction of Maa Samlai’s temple. Despite attempts by opposition leaders to halt the project for political reasons, it was completed with the blessings of Maa Samlei, the guidance of the CM and the tireless efforts of Pranab Prakash. The project has resolved all the problems of the people and has been built.

Pujari promises to further develop the tourism sector in Hirakud Dam and establish an IT park in Sambalpur. He envisions a new Sambalpur, planned and built with a focus on local employment generation and eco-tourism.

Pujari criticised the BJP government in Chhattisgarh and the Centre for ignoring the region’s interests and constructing illegal barrages over Mahanadi River, blocking water for Odisha which is the lifeline of the people of the state. He questioned if this is the real face of BJP’s love for Sambalpur.

CM Naveen has been advocating for the recognition of the Sambalpuri language in the Eighth Schedule of the Constitution. However, his pleas have been ignored by the BJP’s central government, said Pujari.

Pujari also criticised MLA Jayanarayan Mishra for lack of work and still contesting shamelessly the election despite health problems, just of the hunger for power.

Siddharth Shah, Sambalpur Lok Sabha Constituency Election Coordinator of BJD, announced that the CM would provide loans to farmers and interest-free loans to women self-help groups.

The BJP’s promises were called into question by BJD’s Sambalpur Assembly Election Coordinator Sanjay Babu. He accused the BJP of playing politics on religion instead of focusing on development works. He raised questions on problems of rising unemployment and inflation during BJP’s central rule, anti-farmer laws and fake promises to increase MSP during elections only. He also questioned the unfulfillment of BJP’s Dharmendra Pradhan’s promise to connect gas pipelines to every household in Sambalpur.

BJD spokesperson Lenin Mohanty questioned Union Minister Pradhan’s development claims. He revealed that the director of the IT company that took the land near IIM and the director of Vikas Foundation, who received the most money from the Centre, is Mridala Thakur, Pradhan’s wife. He also questioned about existence of Pradhan’s promise to build a waterway connecting Pradip and Barkot.

Despite the political turmoil, the people of Sambalpur have decided to choose Pranab Prakash Das as Lok Sabha member and Rohit Pujari as MLA. The announcement was made by Lenin Mohanty at a press conference.