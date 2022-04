Modi to meet BJP MPs of Odisha over breakfast

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to meet BJP MPs from Odisha over breakfast at 8:30 AM today.

It is learnt that the PM is likely to discuss on state political scenario.

Sources added that the PM is likely to meet party MPs from all states one by one. Recently, he interacted with MPs from the North-east, Uttar Pradesh and other states.

One MP who attended the meeting told this daily that Modi shared his experience and offered suggestions.