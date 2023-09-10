Modi Pitches For UNSC Expansion At G20 Meet 

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday made a strong pitch for expansion of the UN Security Council and reforms in all global institutions, asserting that they should reflect the world’s “new realities” as it is nature’s law that those who don’t change with times, lose relevance.

As curtains came down on the G20 Summit, Modi also proposed a virtual session of the bloc around the end of November to take stock of the suggestions and decisions made at the leaders’ summit.

At the concluding session, Modi handed over the gavel and offered best wishes to Brazil for the next presidency. Brazil will officially take over the mantle of the presidency of the elite grouping on December 1 this year.

Echoing Modi’s pitch at an earlier session for reforms in global institutions, Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva said the UN Security Council needs new developing countries as permanent and non-permanent members to regain political strength.

“We want greater representation for emerging countries at the World Bank and the IMF,” he said.

Speaking at the ‘One Future’ session during the G20 Summit, Modi made a fresh push for reforms in global institutions, including the United Nations.

“In order to take the world towards a better future, it is necessary that the global systems are according to the present realities. Today, the ‘United Nations Security Council’ is also an example of this. When the UN was established, the world was completely different from what it is today. At that time there were 51 founding members in the UN. Today the number of countries included in the UN is around 200,” Modi said.

“Despite this, the number of permanent members in the UNSC remains the same. The world has since changed a lot in every aspect. Be it transport, communication, health and education, every sector has been transformed. These new realities should reflect in our new global structure,” he said.