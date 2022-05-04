Modi in Denmark: PM Uses New-age Lingo FOMO to Invite Investors

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday took help of a widely used term on social media to reach out to investors in Copenhagen. He said the term ‘FOMO’ which when elaborated meant ‘fear of missing out’ could be used in a slightly different context while describing India’s investment opportunities.

PM Modi said, “These days the term FOMO or ‘fear of missing out’ is gaining traction on social media. Looking at India’s reforms and investment opportunities, I can say that those who don’t invest in our nation will certainly miss out.”

Prime Minister Modi and his Danish counterpart Mette Frederiksen took part in the India-Denmark Business Forum with top business leaders from both countries. The two leaders discussed ways to combine Denmark’s skill and India’s scale, especially in areas such as clean energy and climate friendly technologies.

“The business worlds of India and Denmark have often worked together in the past. The strengths of our nations complement each other,” said PM Modi while meeting business leaders, adding, “there is great scope of investing in green technology. Things like cold chains, shipping and ports also offer opportunities.” Modi further said India was working on PM-Gati Shakti for next-generation infrastructure.

“There are huge investment opportunities for Danish Companies and Danish Pension Funds in India’s Infrastructure Sector and Green Industries,” the PM said in a tweet. Danish companies are operating in various sectors like wind power, shipping, consultancy, food processing and engineering.

A joint statement by India and Denmark said the two prime ministers underlined the importance of bilateral trade and investments and stressed the need to maximise the potential of economic ties between the two countries.

“They affirmed that robust bilateral investments and trade flows through diversified, resilient, transparent, open, secure and predictable global supply chains would ensure economic security and prosperity of their peoples,” it said.

The two leaders also welcomed Danish investments in India, especially in renewable energy, water, terminals and port modernisation and expansion, food processing and engineering sectors and India’s investments in Denmark especially in the IT sector.