Modi govt pushes for Indian attire at convocations

New Delhi: Union ministry of health & family welfare on Friday issued a directive to all central government-run medical teaching institutes, including prestigious institutions like AIIMS and INIS, to move away from colonial-era attire in their convocation ceremonies.

This move aligns with the “Panch Pran” resolutions outlined by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, which aim to shed colonial legacies and embrace Indian traditions.

In a letter dated August 23, the ministry said the current practice of wearing black robes and caps during convocations originated from Europe during the Middle Ages, and was introduced in India during British colonial rule. The ministry urged the institutions to design new convocation attire that reflects the local traditions and cultural heritage of the state where each institute is located.

“The above tradition is a colonial legacy which needs to be changed,” it said.

“Accordingly it has been decided by the Ministry that the various Institutes of the Ministry including AIIMS /INIS enagged in imparting medical education will design appropriate India dress code for the Convocation Ceremony of their Institute’ based on local traditions of the State in which the Institute is located,” it added.

The government asked that proposals for the new dress code be submitted for approval to the ministry.