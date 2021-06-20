Modi Congratulates Ebrahim Raisi On His Election As President Of Iran

New Delhi: Prime Minister, Narendra Modi has congratulated His Excellency Ebrahim Raisi on his election as President of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

Taking to Twitter, PM Modi vowed to work with Raisi to strengthen diplomatic ties between the two nations.

Congratulations to His Excellency Ebrahim Raisi on his election as President of the Islamic Republic of Iran. I look forward to working with him to further strengthen the warm ties between India and Iran. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 20, 2021

Raisi succeeds Hassan Rouhani, a pragmatist politician weakened by the US decision to quit the nuclear deal and reimpose sanctions on Iran.