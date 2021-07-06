Modi Cabinet Reshuffle To Take Place Tomorrow

New Delhi: The much-awaited cabinet expansion of Narendra Modi lead NDA government will happen on Wednesday at 6 PM, i.e. July 7, instead of Thursday, July 8.

This will be the first Cabinet reshuffle of the second term of the Narendra Modi government. There are 28 slots available in the Union Cabinet. Out of 81 total berths, the Cabinet currently has 53 ministers.

According to sources, the restructured Cabinet would be the youngest ever in India’s history. The new ministers would have a higher educational qualification, with a number of them having doctorates, MBAs, post-graduates and professionals.

Fuelling speculation over their inclusion in the Modi Cabinet, former Assam CM Sarbananda Sonowal, Rajya Sabha MP Jyotiraditya Scindia, LJP president Chirag Paswan’s uncle Pashupati Kumar Paras, Apna Dal-S leader Anupriya Patel and ex-Maharashtra CM Narayan Rane landed in Delhi earlier today.